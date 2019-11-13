Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer in critical condition, continues to be on life support

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumabi, Nov 13: Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of breathing issues in the early hours of November 11. The 90-year-old singer is been treated under Dr Patit Samdhani, reports PTI. As per the latest update, the veteran singer is still in critical condition, as said by the doctor.

Hospital sources revealed to Mumbai Mirror that Lata Mangeshkar is suffering from pneumonia, heart problems and chest infection. The sources also revealed that she is currently being put on antibiotics.

Dr Samdhani was quoted by leading daily as,"Unless her infection gets under control, we cannot do any procedures." A senior doctor told the tabloid, "She is critical. It is difficult to say anything at this moment. We are monitoring her health continuously and we are hoping she will be all right."

Lata Mangeshkar's family released a statement that read, "Her parameters are good. She has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. She is truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. Request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment," reports HT.

As soon as reports of Lata Manageshkar hospitalised flooded across social media platforms, from industry members to fans, everyone started pouring in with well-wishes for her.

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, is an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for a thousand-plus Hindi films; she has also sung in several regional languages including Marathi and Bengali. Mangeshkar, who belongs to a prominent musical family, has also composed music as well as produced a handful of films.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, is the eldest of five siblings, among them singer Asha Bhonsle. Their father was classical musician Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who gave the young Lata Mangeshkar her first music lesson. In 1942, when her father died, 13-year-old Lata Mangeshkar began her career in music, juggling singing with acting parts in Marathi films. In 1945, Ms Mangeshkar had an early hit in the song Aayega Aanewala from the film Mahal, starring Madhubala.

From there, Lata Mangeshkar's voice and career soared to the greatest of heights. She sang raga-based compositions by Naushad in films like Baiju Bawra, Mother India and Mughal-E-Azam, Shankar-Jaikishan's melodic hits in Barsaat and Shree 420; Salil Chowdhury's lilting tracks in Madhumati won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer; three more Filmfare Awards came by way of Bees Saal Baad, Khandan and Jeene Ki Raah.

Lata Mangeshkar won three National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for the films Parichay, Kora Kagaz and Lekin. Other memorable films in her credits include Pakeezah, Abhimaan, Amar Prem, Aandhi, SIlsila, Chandni, Sagar, Rudali and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Among Lata Mangeshkar's most iconic songs is the patriotic composition Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo; the song, commemorating Indian soldiers who died in the 1962 war with China, was performed on Republic Day in 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi. Lata Mangeshkar sang it live in the presence of President S Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Lata Mangeshkar has composed music for a handful of Marathi films, winning the Maharashtra State Government's award for Best Music Director in 1965 for the film Sadhi Manase. She has also produced some films, among them 1990's Lekin, for which she also sang.

We wish speedy recovery for Lata Mangeshkar!