Lata Mangeshkar health update: 'Singer doing much better, don't react to rumours'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 12: Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of breathing issues in the early hours of November 11 is "doing much better", a spokesperson of the legendary singer's family said on Friday. The 90-year-old singer is been treated under Dr Patit Samdhani, reports PTI.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, her PR team said, "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great."

Hospital sources revealed to Mumbai Mirror that Lata Mangeshkar is suffering from pneumonia, heart problems and chest infection. The sources also revealed that she is currently being put on antibiotics.

In her over a seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara".

As soon as reports of Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised flooded across social media platforms, from industry members to fans, everyone started pouring in with well-wishes for her.

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, is an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for thousand-plus Hindi films; she has also sung in several regional languages including Marathi and Bengali. Mangeshkar, who belongs to a prominent musical family, has also composed music as well as produced a handful of films.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, is the eldest of five siblings, among them singer Asha Bhonsle. Their father was classical musician Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who gave the young Lata Mangeshkar her first music lesson. In 1942, when her father died, 13-year-old Lata Mangeshkar began her career in music, juggling singing with acting parts in Marathi films. In 1945, Ms Mangeshkar had an early hit in the song Aayega Aanewala from the film Mahal, starring Madhubala.

From there, Lata Mangeshkar's voice and career soared to the greatest of heights. She sang raga-based compositions by Naushad in films like Baiju Bawra, Mother India and Mughal-E-Azam, Shankar-Jaikishan's melodic hits in Barsaat and Shree 420; Salil Chowdhury's lilting tracks in Madhumati won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer; three more Filmfare Awards came by way of Bees Saal Baad, Khandan and Jeene Ki Raah. Lata Mangeshkar won three National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for the films Parichay, Kora Kagaz and Lekin. Other memorable films in her credits include Pakeezah, Abhimaan, Amar Prem, Aandhi, SIlsila, Chandni, Sagar, Rudali and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Among Lata Mangeshkar's most iconic songs is the patriotic composition Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo; the song, commemorating Indian soldiers who died in the 1962 war with China, was performed on Republic Day in 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi.

Lata Mangeshkar sang it live in the presence of President S Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Lata Mangeshkar has composed music for a handful of Marathi films, winning the Maharashtra State Government's award for Best Music Director in 1965 for the film Sadhi Manase. She has also produced some films, among them 1990's Lekin, for which she also sang.