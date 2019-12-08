  • search
    Lata Mangeshkar discharged from hospital, thanks fans for prayers

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 08: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital three weeks ago after being diagnosed with pneumonia, returned home on Sunday.

    The 90-year-old singer, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11, took to Twitter to update her fans about her health and thanked them for their prayers and well wishes.

    Lata Mangeshkar

    "For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you," a tweet posted from her account read.

    The iconic singer also expressed gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her.

    "My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious," she added.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 20:26 [IST]
