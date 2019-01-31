  • search
    Last time it was Batman extraditing Lau from Hong Kong, says BJP on Dubai deportation

    New Delhi, Jan 31:In a major boost to agencies probing high-profile corruption cases, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP choppers case and a corporate aviation lobbyist have been deported to India, officials said Thursday.

    The BJP has put the speed of the deportation of Dubai-based Agusta-accused businessman Rajeev Saxena and aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar into context by comparing it with one of the most famous extraditions in the history of cinema.

    Last time it was Batman extraditing Lau from Hong Kong, says BJP

    Taking to Twitter, BJP dropped a Dark Knight reference and wrote,''Last time we saw such swift extradition, it was Batman extraditing Lau from Hong Kong and delivering him to Jim Gordon.

    "Everything's impossible until somebody does it". This time it's PM Narendra Modi. 😎 #DisruptionOfCorruption.''

    Both Deepak Talwar and Rajeev Saxena were picked up by Dubai authorities on Wednesday "in assistance" to a request made by Indian agencies. This follows the extradition of Christian Michel from Dubai a few months ago.

    bjp extradition hong kong

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
