  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last solar eclipse of 2019 on December 26, Indian cities to remain dark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The last Solar eclipe of 2019 will be visible in India along with several other countries on December 26. It will be a partial solar eclipse.

    As per PTI report, this is an annular solar eclipse in some parts of India and elsewhere which happens when the Moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" or annulus - around the moon.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM), during the eclipse the maximum obstruction of the sun from different cities of India will be seen - 44.7 per cent in Delhi, 45.1 per cent in Kolkata, 78.8 per cent in Mumbai, 84.6 per cent in Chennai, 89.4 per cent in Bengaluru, 74.3 per cent in Hyderabad, and 66 per cent in Ahmedabad.

    In Kolkata, the eclipse will reportedly begin at 08:26:55 am, reach its maximum at 09:52:37 am and end at 11:32:37 am.

    Other countries where the eclipse will be visible are- United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

    As per BITM, the ring that is ormed during the eclipse will be not be seen from every parts of India, but in Kannur, Kerala and in the southern coastal parts it will be visible.

    The annular eclipse will, however, appear as a partial eclipse in thousands of kilometers area elsewhere where the ring will not be seen.

    Solar Eclipse: Tirumala temple to be shut for 13 hours on Dec 25

    As per PTI report, the BITM, also has made arrangements for direct observation of partial eclipse through telescope fitted with filters on December 26 from 8.15 am onward, for general public. Special viewing glasses have also been arranged for general public to observe the rare celestial event.

    More SOLAR ECLIPSE News

    Read more about:

    solar eclipse india

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue