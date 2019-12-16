Last solar eclipse of 2019 on December 26, Indian cities to remain dark

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 16: The last Solar eclipe of 2019 will be visible in India along with several other countries on December 26. It will be a partial solar eclipse.

As per PTI report, this is an annular solar eclipse in some parts of India and elsewhere which happens when the Moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" or annulus - around the moon.

According to the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM), during the eclipse the maximum obstruction of the sun from different cities of India will be seen - 44.7 per cent in Delhi, 45.1 per cent in Kolkata, 78.8 per cent in Mumbai, 84.6 per cent in Chennai, 89.4 per cent in Bengaluru, 74.3 per cent in Hyderabad, and 66 per cent in Ahmedabad.

In Kolkata, the eclipse will reportedly begin at 08:26:55 am, reach its maximum at 09:52:37 am and end at 11:32:37 am.

Other countries where the eclipse will be visible are- United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

As per BITM, the ring that is ormed during the eclipse will be not be seen from every parts of India, but in Kannur, Kerala and in the southern coastal parts it will be visible.

The annular eclipse will, however, appear as a partial eclipse in thousands of kilometers area elsewhere where the ring will not be seen.

As per PTI report, the BITM, also has made arrangements for direct observation of partial eclipse through telescope fitted with filters on December 26 from 8.15 am onward, for general public. Special viewing glasses have also been arranged for general public to observe the rare celestial event.