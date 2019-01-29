Last session of Parliament: Govt would rush to push Citizenship, triple talaq bills

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The government would be racing against time to push key bills in the Parliament. The Narendra Modi government's last session in Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha starts tomorrow.

The session would start on January 31 and end on February 13, which means it will have 10 working to pass the Bills and also present the interim budget. The first two days is dedicated to the President's speech to the joint sitting of both Houses and the interim budget.

The two key bills that the government would look to push is the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the Triple Tally Bill. Both bills have faced stiff resistance from the opposition parties. The bills would lapse if not passed in this session.

Also Read | Govt likely to present 'full budget', Opposition to challenge in Parliament, outside it

While one day would be dedicated to the President's speech, the other would be for the interim budget. Two or three days would be dedicated for a discussion on the President's speech and the budget. February 11, being a Friday would be dedicated to private member bills.

This would mean that the government has just around 3 to 4 days to pass these key bills. On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Narendra Tomar would convene an all party meeting to lay out the legislative agenda. Separate meetings would also be called tomorrow by Rajya Sabha chairman, Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan.