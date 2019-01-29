  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Last session of Parliament: Govt would rush to push Citizenship, triple talaq bills

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The government would be racing against time to push key bills in the Parliament. The Narendra Modi government's last session in Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha starts tomorrow.

    The session would start on January 31 and end on February 13, which means it will have 10 working to pass the Bills and also present the interim budget. The first two days is dedicated to the President's speech to the joint sitting of both Houses and the interim budget.

    Last session of Parliament: Govt would rush to push Citizenship, triple talaq bills

    The two key bills that the government would look to push is the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the Triple Tally Bill. Both bills have faced stiff resistance from the opposition parties. The bills would lapse if not passed in this session.

    Also Read | Govt likely to present 'full budget', Opposition to challenge in Parliament, outside it

    While one day would be dedicated to the President's speech, the other would be for the interim budget. Two or three days would be dedicated for a discussion on the President's speech and the budget. February 11, being a Friday would be dedicated to private member bills.

    This would mean that the government has just around 3 to 4 days to pass these key bills. On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Narendra Tomar would convene an all party meeting to lay out the legislative agenda. Separate meetings would also be called tomorrow by Rajya Sabha chairman, Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan.

    Read more about:

    parliament triple talaq citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue