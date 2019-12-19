Last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo to be with state honours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Dec 19: The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted in Pune on Friday with state honours, an official said.

Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday. The government has directed Pune Collector Naval Kishor Ram and Police Commissioner Dr K Vyankatesham to make arrangements for a state funeral, said an official.

Earlier, a family member had said that as the late actor's son Anand Lagoo, who is in the US, will not be able to reach here on Thursday, the funeral will be held on Friday. "The mortal remains of Lagoo will be kept at the Balgandharva auditorium on Friday morning for people to pay their last respects," he said.

Born in Satara in 1927 and a trained as an ENT surgeon, Shriram Lagoo played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views. After quitting practice and becoming a full-time actor, he tasted commercial success with V Shantaram's "Pinjra" (1972).

As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Sawali", and films like "Pinjra" made him popular. He also essayed memorable roles in Hindi films "Ek Din Achanak", "Gharonda", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar" and "Laawaris". He played Gopal Krishna Gokhale in Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi".