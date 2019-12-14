Last minute preparations of Congress’ 'Bharat Bachao' rally

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Preparations of the Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally is underway at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Saturday. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders, party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will participate in the event today.

The 'Bharat Bachao' rally comes after the massive agitation across the Northeast states and West Bengal over the amended Citizenship act and atrocities against women across the country.

Earlier, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told to media that lakhs of party workers from Uttar Pradesh will reach the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi on December 14 to take part in the Bharat Bachao rally to protest the 'murder of democracy, curb on freedom of expression, economic loot and corruption under the BJP government'.

The UP Congress president told to PTI, "The crime against women in the state had been on the rise. The state has set a record in the cases relating to rape, murder, loot, kidnapping and cybercrimes."

Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

BJP MP blames Congress for influx of illegal immigrants into Northeast

Lallu also lashed out at the Centre for the bad shape of the economy due to "wrong policies".

The Bharat Bachao rally initiated by the opposition is to raise voice against crime and corruption across the nation.