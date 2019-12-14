  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last minute preparations of Congress’ 'Bharat Bachao' rally

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The Preparations of the Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally is underway at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Saturday. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders, party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will participate in the event today.

    The 'Bharat Bachao' rally comes after the massive agitation across the Northeast states and West Bengal over the amended Citizenship act and atrocities against women across the country.

    Earlier, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told to media that lakhs of party workers from Uttar Pradesh will reach the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi on December 14 to take part in the Bharat Bachao rally to protest the 'murder of democracy, curb on freedom of expression, economic loot and corruption under the BJP government'.

    Last minute preparations of Congress’ Bharat Bachao rally
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    The UP Congress president told to PTI, "The crime against women in the state had been on the rise. The state has set a record in the cases relating to rape, murder, loot, kidnapping and cybercrimes."

    BJP MP blames Congress for influx of illegal immigrants into Northeast

    Lallu also lashed out at the Centre for the bad shape of economy due to "wrong policies".

    The Bharat Bachao rally initiated by the opposition is to raise voice against crime and corruption across the nation.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress ramlila maidan delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue