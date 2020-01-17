  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last minute changes in NPR form: Intent to collect right information say Home Ministry sources

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The Union Home Ministry is expected to make last minute changes in connection with the National Population Register (NPR).

    The NPR would have around 21 questions and each household would need to sign the document. The document would say that the information given is best of his or her knowledge, sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia.

    Last minute changes in NPR form: Intent to collect right information say Home Ministry sources
    Representational Image

    There would be a provision to slap a fine of Rs 1,000 in case the information provided is wrong in nature. The form is ready and is being scrutinised. Last minute changes could be made before the process begins, the source further added.

    No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry

    The government would not insist on any documents and the enumerators would encourage the people to give the right information. However the enumerators would ask for an Aadhaar Card and voter ID number, the source also added.

    The enumerators would be teachers who would know the locals and are also familiar with the people.

    The main job of the enumerator apart from collecting the information would also be to keep a check on whether the people are giving the right information, the Home Ministry source also added.

    More NATIONAL POPULATION REGISTER News

    Read more about:

    national population register home ministry

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 9:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue