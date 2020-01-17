Last minute changes in NPR form: Intent to collect right information say Home Ministry sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Union Home Ministry is expected to make last minute changes in connection with the National Population Register (NPR).

The NPR would have around 21 questions and each household would need to sign the document. The document would say that the information given is best of his or her knowledge, sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia.

There would be a provision to slap a fine of Rs 1,000 in case the information provided is wrong in nature. The form is ready and is being scrutinised. Last minute changes could be made before the process begins, the source further added.

No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry

The government would not insist on any documents and the enumerators would encourage the people to give the right information. However the enumerators would ask for an Aadhaar Card and voter ID number, the source also added.

The enumerators would be teachers who would know the locals and are also familiar with the people.

The main job of the enumerator apart from collecting the information would also be to keep a check on whether the people are giving the right information, the Home Ministry source also added.