Last date to link PAN-Aadhaar is March 31; What happens if you don't link these documents

New Delhi, Mar 15: The last date to link your PAN (permanent account number) card with your Aadhaar card is March 31, 2022. Be ready to cough up a fine of Rs 10,000, if you have not liked the two cards before Mar 31.

The government introduced an amendment to the Finance Bill, 2021, under which a person will be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case he/she does not link PAN card with Aadhaar card.

Rs 1,000 penalty will be in addition to other consequences the person will face if PAN becomes inoperative.

If you were to miss the deadline to link the two, you will also be liable for all the consequences under the IT Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN, which includes paying higher income tax.

Further, as per rules, any person who quotes a cancelled or inoperative PAN is liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

While Aadhaar is issued by UIDAI to a resident, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the tax department to a person, firm or entity. The same set of information is required to get a new PAN.

As per data, over 120 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued in the country and about 41 crore PAN numbers have been generated. Out of these, more than 22 crore PANs are linked with Aadhaar.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 17:08 [IST]