Last date to file Income Tax Returns extended to Aug 31

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 23: The last date for filing Income Tax Returns has been extended to August 31, 2019.

The last date to file your income tax return (ITR) for financial year (FY) 2018-19 was July 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31 to August 31, 2019.

Individuals can file their tax return either using the online platform on the e-filing website, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or by filling the details in the excel utility downloaded from the e-filing website and uploading the same on the e-filing website.

If an individual misses ITR filing deadline, one can still file the return. It is will be termed as belated ITR.

The last date to file belated ITR for FY 2018-19 is March 31, 2020.