Last 5 working days: CJI Gogoi hands over hearing of mentioning urgent matters to Justice Bobde

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: With just five working days left before he retires, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has handed overhearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde.

Justice Gogoi retires on November 17 and this means he has effectively 5 working days left. With a hectic last five days left, Justice Gogoi handed over mentioning of urgent matters for early hearing to Justice Bobde who is next in line to become the CJI.

Justice Gogoi has kept the best for the last and will pronounce the Ayodhya verdict, probably one of India's most important cases before he retires on November 17.

In addition to this case, he would also deliver important judgments in the review petitions filed in both the Sabarimala and Rafale case. He is also presiding over a Bench that would deliver the verdict in the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi filed by BJP leader, Meenakshi Lekhi.