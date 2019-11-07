  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last 5 working days: CJI Gogoi hands over hearing of mentioning urgent matters to Justice Bobde

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: With just five working days left before he retires, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has handed overhearing of mentioning of urgent matters to his successor Justice S A Bobde.

    Justice Gogoi retires on November 17 and this means he has effectively 5 working days left. With a hectic last five days left, Justice Gogoi handed over mentioning of urgent matters for early hearing to Justice Bobde who is next in line to become the CJI.

    Last 5 working days: CJI Gogoi hands over hearing of mentioning urgent matters to Justice Bobde
    Justice S A Bobde will be the next CJI

    Justice Gogoi has kept the best for the last and will pronounce the Ayodhya verdict, probably one of India's most important cases before he retires on November 17.

    Hearing in Ayodhya case, the second-longest ever in the history of Supreme Court

    In addition to this case, he would also deliver important judgments in the review petitions filed in both the Sabarimala and Rafale case. He is also presiding over a Bench that would deliver the verdict in the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi filed by BJP leader, Meenakshi Lekhi.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court ranjan gogoi cji

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue