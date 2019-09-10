Lashkar’s propaganda module had plans of intimidating people in every J&K district

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested 8 terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba for Sopore in South Kashmir.

While the police are investigating whether this module had a role in killing civilians in the area, sources tell OneIndia that initial findings reveal they were part of a propaganda module of the outfit.

The police say that they are questioning Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmad Mir. They were not only trying to intimidate people in the area but were also spreading false propaganda to create tension.

The police found that they had prepared posters to warn people against supporting the Indian administration. They were also distributing the material to intimidate people and spread misinformation, the police have also learnt.

The police is currently looking for Sajad Mir, Mudddasir Pandith and Asif Maqbool Bhat on whose instructions the 8 persons were acting.

Sources say that this is something that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is trying to do in every district in the Valley. Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, terror groups have tried to intimidate people against supporting the decision of the government.

This development comes in the wake of a high alert being declared in South India. Security has been heightened in the Southern States and Gujarat after inputs warned about a terror strike.

The Army also said that it had found some abandoned boats at Sir Creek.

Lt Gen S K Saini said that they had inputs that there may be a terror attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We are taking measures to ensure that the designs of these elements and terrorists are stalled, Lt Gen Saini, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army, Southern Command said.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India and peninsular India," he said.

The Army has undertaken measures for capacity building and capability development in the Sir Creek area, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said.

"We are taking precautions to ensure that any designs of the inimical elements or terrorists are stalled and they do not get the success which they are wishing," he said.

Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera, meanwhile, asked all district police heads to maintain high alert across the state.

The Director-General of Police directed personnel to maintain heightened vigil at bus stands, railway stations, airports and places where people gather in large numbers.

"Security will be tightened at all places where people come out in huge numbers to celebrate Onam," a police release said.

A defence spokesperson in Chennai said the "northernmost point of the Army's southern command includes some parts of Gujarat also.

"The word south from southern command GOC does not mean Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka only. It includes complete southern peninsula and parts of Gujarat."

In Andhra Pradesh, security along the 974-km coastline has been beefed up following threats of a possible terror attack in south India, a top police official said.

"Security has also been stepped up at vital installations in the state by deploying the AP Special Protection Force," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar told PTI.