Lashkar, SIMI, ISIS, urban naxals: India’s internal security challenge in 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: One of the key focuses of the Narendra Modi government has been internal security. While the government has dealt with an iron fist on issues relating to terror, there are bound to be challenges this year as well.

While internal security challenges would remain, the immediate agenda would be to control the protests around the citizenship law. It is the violence which is the key concern of the government and with various reports suggesting the presence of radical groups and terror organisation, the challenge has only become immense.

Kashmir would also be a challenge. With the restrictions being eased out, there is also a risk that terror groups may look to raise their ugly head. The government would however continue its crackdown against the funding in the Valley, which is a very important component in the fight against terror and separatism.

India’s biggest internal security headache would be the migrants from Bengal, radicals from Kerala

Probably for the first time one has seen sustained action against the Separatists of Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate are probing a series of cases against these persons.

Officials tell OneIndia that they had been told by the government to go hard on such elements. It would be absolutely necessary for the next dispensation to have a similar attitude failing which things could get back to square one.

The next is the policy on Pakistan. This would be a tough road ahead as it has never been easy dealing with the neighbour. Several intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan would up the ante. For instance, it plans on re-launching the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in a big way in Kashmir. This decision was taken post the ban on Azhar as the ISI wants the heat on him to lower down.

Another danger that has been lurking for sometime now is the menace called the Islamic State. This is a problem that South India faces more than any other part of the nation. The agencies have launched multiple probes and also put in place several strategies to ensure that the ISIS remains grounded.

The government would have a whole new challenge dealing with this problem, especially in the wake of the Sri Lanka blasts. The attacks only showed how close the ISIS has got to India. The NIA is probing a series of cases relating to the ISIS in states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In Kerala, several persons went missing and it was later found that they had joined the ISIS.

Moreover in states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it has been found that the ISIS has been aligning with local radical groups to further its agenda. An NIA officer says that if not controlled and probed well, it could spiral into a major crisis.

SIMI link to ISIS: Why Kerala, Tamil Nadu have become ticking time bombs

Similar developments have been found in West Bengal as well. The ISIS recently announced its Emir for the region and the agencies are watching these developments closely. The ISIS has been trying to expand its reach by roping in groups in Bengal and Bangladesh.

The other major issue would be pertaining to naxalites and their friends in the cities. The agencies have unearthed several plots and it had been found that the naxalites operate largely on the agenda set by their mentors in the cities. Recently the Pune Police unearthed a major case in which it was found that the trouble during Bhima-Koregaon was masterminded by several activists in the cities.

The agencies have largely managed to keep such elements quiet and more importantly curbed their flow of funds.