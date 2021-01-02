Lashkar’s operational commandeer, 26/11 mastermind Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan

After losing sons in Kashmir, Lakhvi sends nephew over

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Tayiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

However, the CTD did not mention his place of arrest.

"Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing," it said.