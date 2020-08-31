Lashkar’s anti Hindu module: NIA gets Dr. Motu in its custody

New Delhi, Aug 31: The National Investigation Agency has arrested Dr. Sabeel Ahmed in connection with a Lashkar-e-Tayiba recruitment case of 2012.

He is the brother of Kafeel Ahmed who was involved in the 2007 suicide attack at the Glasgow airport. Dr. Ahmed was deported from Saudi Arabia, where he had been working for several years. The NIA arrested him at the Delhi airport upon his arrival.

In 2012, the Bengaluru police had busted a Lashkar recruitment module. The police had said that they had plotted to kill Pratap Simha, BJP MP of the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency.

The NIA later took over the case and booked 25 people. 17 were arrested and 14 have been released on bail.

The NIA said that Ahmed was actively involved in the recruitment process. HIs family has however denied all involvement in the case.

The background:

Dr Motu was a mysterious character when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started its probe into an assassination plot at Bengaluru.

According to the details of this plot, a group of boys had decided on targeting several Hindu leaders and journalists.

Further probing found that the plot extended to Telangana and Maharashtra as well.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that a doctor based in Saudi Arabia was also part of the plot.

The various transcripts that the investigators collected found that this person was being referred to as Dr Motu.

The NIA had claimed that this person was Dr Sabeel Ahmed, the brother of Kafeel Ahmed an accused in the Glasgow (UK) terror plot.

Dr Sabeel Ahmed who was also questioned in connection with the Glasgow attack was deported to India after that incident.

When the NIA had identified Dr Motu for the first time and it was reported in the media, there was a denial issued by him. He had said that he was given to understand that he had taken part in some meetings in Riyadh in connection with this plot.

This is a ridiculous allegation against me and I deny all the charges he had said at that time.

The NIA in its chargesheet states that Dr Sabeel Ahmed was a key player in the plot.

The NIA accuses him of being part of meetings and also making financial and logistic support in connection with this plot.

In all the NIA has named 25 persons in the chargesheet on the ground that they were planning on killing Hindu leaders in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra.