Lashkar promises to give BJP sleepless nights

    With the investigating agencies zeroing in on Naved Jutt in the Shujaat Bukhari murder case, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has denied that their man was involved in the incident.

    The Lashkar-e-Tayiba through its spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Ghaznavi said that this was a propaganda by the Indian media to blame the outfit. This is nothing but a blatant lie and the Indian media and its agencies are blaming the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to cover its own vicious activities, he also said.

    Further the Lashkar-e-Tayiba spokesperson threatened BJP leader Lal Singh who had threatened Kashmir journalists. Ghaznavi said if he continues to do this, the likes of Singh would have sleepless nights.

    Commenting on the ongoing operations in Kashmir, he said that the Indian forces are frustrated. The fact that they have decided to use the NSG itself is a sign of frustration, he also added.

    India has realized that it has failed to achieve any success in sustaining its illegal occupation for the last seven decades, and won't be able to sustain it in future too,".

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 8:11 [IST]
