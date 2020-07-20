Lashkar module busted: Tiffin box from Pakistan with cash seized

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 20: A Lashkar-e-Tayiba module has been busted in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The module was busted by the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army. During the operation, the agencies arrested one Mubashir Bhat. He was on his way to visit Jammu to collect a consignment.

    It was found that Rs 1.5 lakh cash was concealed in a tiffin box, which was sent by a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander from Pakistan. The handler has been identified as Haroon and he had sent the box through the over ground workers of the outfit.

    The development is an important one as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has for the past several months been struggling in the Valley. Most of its top commanders have been killed in various operations by the security forces.

      The module that was busted was trying to set up operations in various parts of the state. The money which was sent was to carry out terror acts in the Valley.

      Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 17:32 [IST]
