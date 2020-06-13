  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lashkar linked Bengal woman was trying to honey trap soldiers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: The lady arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for her alleged links with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had used the dark web to try and honey trap Indian soldiers.

    It may be recalled that the West Bengal police had arrested Tania Parvin (22) in March. The case was handed over to the NIA and the agency took her into custody.

    Lashkar linked Bengal woman was trying to honey trap soldiers
    She used WhatsApp number of Pakistan

    NIA officials said that she was using a WhatsApp number of Pakistan. She was also part of several groups and had many accounts on social media sites.

    Operation Desert Chase: How MI busted a Pakistan based honey trap case

    The police said that she was trying to honey trap Indian soldiers in lieu of information about the Indian Army. The investigation conducted by the police managed to establish her direct connection with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. She was using the dark web to interact with the soldiers.

      Indian Army Chief on LAC tensions: Border situation is under control| Oneindia News

      Parvin is a first year student of masters' degree and she was arrested on March 17 from her house at the Malayapur village, which is on the Bangladesh border.

      The police found that she was in the process of befriending Indian soldiers. She was trying to honey trap them. However, she had not succeeded, preliminary investigations found.

      More LASHKAR E TAYIBA News

      Read more about:

      lashkar e tayiba indian soldiers honey trap

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue