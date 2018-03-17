Lashkar-Hizbul patch up with every martyr is Salahuddin’s son remark

It appears as though the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen have patched things up. Some reports in recent times had spoken about a rift between the two outfits.

It was also stated the Lashkar-e-Tayiba leadership had pressed for a change of guard in the Hizbul Mujahideen. The Lashkar-e-Tayiba leadership felt that it was high-time that Syed Salahuddin be replaced as the head of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

However a recent statement by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba gives the impression that differences have been ironed out. In a statement, the spokesperson of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi condemned the summoning of Salahuddin's son for questioning in connection with the Kashmir terror funding case.

Every martyr is the son of Salahuddin, the statement read. He is the mentor of millions of martyrs . India can never malign such acts of bravery and courage, the statement also read.

OneIndia News

