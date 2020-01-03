Lashkar-e-Tayiba will use Aqa Mul Mujahideen to launch Rohingya terror outfit in India

New Delhi, Jan 03: Union Minister, Jitendra Singh said that the next step by the centre was to deport the Rohingyas from the country.

Speaking at a function in Jammu, Singh said that the next move by the government would be the deportation of the Rohingyas and the government was considering ways to do the same.

Singh's statement assumes significance in the wake of the agencies reporting the dangers that lurk around the Rohingya Muslims.

There are around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims in India and the agencies have called them a danger. The links to terror outfits, hawala transactions among others have often been quoted by our Intelligence Bureau on several occasions. A recent incident that took place in Jammu has only raised concerns about the kind of dealings that the Rohingyas are into and how they have become a front for illegal activity.

The police had in August 2019, picked up three members of a Rohingya family for questioning after Rs 30 lakh in cash was recovered from them. The cash was found at a jhuggi in the Channi Himmat area of Jammu city. Investigations have shown that the cash belonged to Ismail and Noor Alam from Bangladesh.

The duo to whom the money belonged to had been living in Jammu for the past six years without valid documents. Investigations have also revealed that this money was parked with the Rohingya family with an intention of using for nefarious activity. The family was unable to explain the money, but sources say that they would have eventually got orders to pass on to some terror group or a member of a drug cartel.

The writing has been on the wall and the killing of Chotta Burmi in Kashmir clearly indicated the close association that the Rohingya Muslims have with terror groups. Burmi was killed in an encounter along with a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. It was Burmi who was part of the Rohingya terror group, Aqa Mul Mujahideen who once shared the dais with Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba had decided that it would launch the Rohingyas in Jammu where there is a huge settlement. They are easy preys and all attempts have already been made to install an Islamic ideology into them. Incidents such as the one at Bodhgaya are all attempts to show solidarity with the Rohingyas and lure them into terror groups.

On the Rohingya issue, terror groups such as the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, Students Islamic Movement of India and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba work in tandem. While the JuMB is tasked with ensuring that recruitments take place in camps at Hyderabad, West Bengal and Assam, the SIMI focuses on the northern cities including Delhi. The focus of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been primarily Jammu and it sees the overall operation.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been espousing this cause since 2012 when it launched the Difa-e-Musalman-e-Arakan conference in Pakistan to highlight the issue. Following this. Saeed sent two of his men- Shahid Mahmood and Nadeem Awan to establish contacts with the Rohingyas. As part of this exercise, the target was the Jammu camp.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this is a ticking time bomb and action has to be taken. There are several issues and the main one is that most of these persons are not documented, which makes tracking them extremely difficult. Take the case of the Jammu incident, the two persons lived in the country illegally for six years and easily slipped out without any documents. They even managed to leave behind a huge chunk of cash meant for nefarious activities, the officer further adds.