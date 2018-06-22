Lashkar backs Congress’s view on Kashmir

While criticising the Governor's rule in Kashmir, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has praised the statement made by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Ths spokesperson of the outfit Mahmood Shah in a statement said that the imposition of Governor's rule amounted to the massacre of thousands.

"We have been of the same opinion as of the expressions of Ghulam Nabi Azad and others since the beginning. India is upto bringing back the Era of Jagmohan by imposing the Governor law so as to sabotage the infrastructure and commit massacre of innocents. It is a move to further intensify the mass killings."

"Mehbooba Mufti has strived to her excellence in establishing the agenda of RSS in the Valley and Jammu. 8 lakh Indian forces are committing atrocities in Jammu Kashmir. The people are being suppressed down into slavery by excessive force. But the immense sacrifices by the people of Jammu Kashmir have rendered the likes of Operation All-Out as complete failures. The cease-fire was mere a drama. It was intended for covert targets, not for the peacekeeping developments," the statement also read.

"India is frustrated for its failure in sabotaging the indigenous freedom struggle since four years. India is doomed for failure in all its conspiracies and vicious tactic. The martyrdom of Shujaat Bukhari has further exposed the vicious agendas of Indian forces. India is upto suppressing every voice that is vocal about its state terrorism. The pro-Indian politicians are talking about India's war crimes just for their selfish political agendas but their role for pushing the people into slavery is well-recognized."

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day