Large part of Indian media captured by fascist interests: Rahul Gandhi

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, July 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he will share his thoughts with the people through video starting Tuesday as he slammed the alleged "hate filled narrative" being spread through television channels. He said this "narrative of lies" is tearing India apart and he would bring out the truth of many such reports.

"I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I'll be sharing my thoughts with you on video," he said on Twitter on Monday.

"Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart," he said.

Gandhi had also recently opened an account on Telegram Channel to engage with people directly. It is a messaging application where the administrator alone can post messages and views. The channel is a tool to broadcast public messages to a large audience.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Gandhi again took potshots at the government over the Ladakh standoff.