    Large gatherings to be prohibited in Ayodhya till Feb 25

    Ayodhya, Dec 28: Day after huge violence in Uttar Pradesh following the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest large gatherings have been banned in Ayodhya till February 25, 2020 district administration has said on Saturday.

    The decision came in the wake of huge violent protests in the state over the CAA, that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

    On Thursday, the Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said that Section 144, that prohibits the gathering of more than four people in an area, will be imposed in the district till February 25, 2020.

    Under this prohibitory orders, people will have to take the permission of the administration for organising any programme in Ayodhya.

    Ayodhya: SC rejects all review petitions, Nov 9 order to continue

    Earlier, a 5-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

