Lapses on part of Centre, state govt: SC on migrant's plight

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 26: Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of plight of migrant labourers who are stranded in different parts of country.

The court said that there have been lapses on part of Centre and State governments and immediate measures are required to be taken to provide travel, shelter and food to migrant labourers.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the "inadequacies and lapses" in providing food and help to migrant labourers, the Supreme Court has directed the Center to file a detailed report on all steps taken to aid migrant workers so far. The court said that concentrated efforts needed to provide succour.

Next hearing in the matter is scheduled on Thursday.

The Center had earlier asked the Supreme Court to "trust the steps taken by the government". A Supreme Court bench had then recognised the situation but had left it to the government to take action. Now, the SC has asked for a detailed status report from Center and all states.