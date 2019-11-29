Lankan Tamils, terror and security issues figure in Modi-Rajapaksa talks

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held extensive talk with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

"It is matter of honour that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decided to visit India after assuming charge of the country," PM Modi said.

"We held very fruitful talks. I assured Sri Lankan president of India's help in overall development of the country," said PM Modi while issuing a joint statement.

PM Modi announced a line of credit of $ 400 million to boost the island nation's development. He also announced $ 50 million to Sri Lanka to deal with security related issues.

"We deliberated on dealing with challenge of terrorism," Modi said.

The prime minister also expressed confidence that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government would fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community living in Sri Lanka.

"President Rajapaksa told me of his inclusive political point of view on ethnic harmony. I am confident that the Sri Lankan Government will pursue the process of reconciliation to meet the aspirations of equality, justice, peace and respect of Tamils," said PM Modi along with Rajapaksa.

"The procedure of reconciliation also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment," he added.

Rajapaksa said that the focus of talks was on security cooperation and economic cooperation.

Rajapaksa, a former Defence Secretary who is acclaimed for ending the country's long civil war, was sworn in as President of Sri Lanka on November 18, in a closely fought presidential election in island nation.

He has appointed his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister.