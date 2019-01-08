  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'Landmark moment': PM Modi hails quota bill passage, thanks all parties for support

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the passage of the quota bill which seeks to allow 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes.

    Narendra modi

    In his tweets soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bill, he said it sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.

    "It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed, gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities," Modi added.

    Also Read 10% quota for economically weak in general category cleared by Lok Sabha

    "The passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation's history," he said.

    The prime minister expressed his thanks to MPs from all the parties who supported the measure.

    "We are resolutely committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he said.

    The bill is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after receiving cross-party support in the Lok Sabha.

    Read more about:

    quota narendra modi reservation bill

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue