Landed in Kerala, missing since then: The curious case of Lisa Wiese and Muhammad Ali

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: The Interpol recently issued a yellow notice, following a request by the Kerala police to track down a German woman missing since March 10.

The probe by the Kerala police appears to have hit a roadblock as one of the key persons in the case Mohammad Ali has still not been traced. The police feel that he may have slipped out of the country.

The police have been trying to trace Lisa Wiese, the German national who landed in Kerala on March 10 and has been missing since then. The police have found that her online accounts have been deleted and her mobile switched off.

She had travelled to Kerala with Ali. He is said to have returned to the UK on March 15 itself. Both had declared that they would be visiting the Amritanandanmai Math. However the Math authorities have confirmed that neither Lisa nor Ali had visited the Math. The case got murkier, when the police learnt that both Lisa and Ali had not filed the Form C, that is mandatory for foreigners who stay in a home stay or hotel. The probe found that both had visited a hotel in Kovalam after they landed. Police are trying to ascertain whether both had gone to some place run by a religious group.

"Whether they came here and went to any other state, whether they have gone back through other airports or sea ports in India...is being verified," Police Commissioner Dinedra Kashyap had said earlier. Their photographs and details have also been circulated in the state.

Kerala police has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case after DGP Loknath Behara received a complaint from the woman's mother, which was forwarded by the German consolate.

The police learnt that Lisa had converted to Islam, while working with an NGO in Egypt. She was married to a US citizen, Abdul Rehman Hashim and has two children. However the two separated in 2016.

While the Interpol has indicated that Lisa may have terror links, the police are still trying to ascertain the same. The police say that Ali is a crucial link. While Ali has left for the UK, the police are sure that Lisa has not left Kerala as yet.

The Intelligence Bureau is trying to gather more information on Ali. Attempts are on get in touch with him in a bid to trace Lisa. When questioned, whether Lisa has any terror links, the IB official said that it is too early to say anything and they are exploring all possible angles.