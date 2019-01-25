Land scam case: CBI officials at BS Hooda's residence, raids underway at over 30 places

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly raiding over 30 places in the Delhi-NCR in connections land scam case involving former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda.

A team of CBI officials is also present at the residence of BS Hooda in Rohtak, Haryana, reported ANI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last year (2018) filed charge-sheet against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 33 others in Panchkula court in connection to a land acquisition scam causing loss of around Rs 1500 crore to farmers of Gurugram. The chargesheet, along with annexures, runs into more than 80,000 pages.

In May 2017, CBI questioned Hooda, who headed the government for 10 years till 2014, in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula.

The agency had registered the case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 400 acres of land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices.