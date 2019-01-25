  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CBI raids former Haryana CM Hooda

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided over 30 places in the Delhi-NCR in connections land scam case involving former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda. The CBI has also registered a fresh case against former Bhupinder Singh Hooda over alleged irregularities in land allotment

    File photo of former Haryana CM BS Hooda
    File photo of former Haryana CM BS Hooda

    CBI teams raided his house in Rohtak and several other premises in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with alleged land irregularities during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last year (2018) filed charge-sheet against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 33 others in Panchkula court in connection to a land acquisition scam causing loss of around Rs 1500 crore to farmers of Gurugram. The chargesheet, along with annexures, runs into more than 80,000 pages.

    Also Read | CBI names Bhupinder Singh Hooda, 33 others in Manesar land scam case

    In May 2017, CBI questioned Hooda, who headed the government for 10 years till 2014, in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula.

    The agency had registered the case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 400 acres of land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices.

    Read more about:

    bhupinder singh hooda cbi raids

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue