Land Mobile Radio sets used by JeM terrorists were named, Radio Alias:Freedom Fighter

New Delhi, Nov 24: Investigations have shown the similarities in the radio frequencies used by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who killed in two encounters this year.

On January 31, the security forces gunned down three JeM terrorists near the Ban toll plaza in Jammu. On November 19, four JeM terrorists were killed at the Ban toll plaza due to which a major terror attack was foiled.

It has been found that the same Land Mobile Radio sets were used by the terrorists. The sets were named as Radio Alias: Freedom Fighter. It has also been found that the GPS devices used by the terrorists were damaged in the same way on both occasions as had been taught to them by their Pakistani handlers.

Investigations revealed that the heavily armed terrorists were attempting a major strike, with the view of disrupting the electoral process.

The terrorists were in direct touch with the operational commander of the JeM, Mufti Rauf Asghar, who is the brother of the outfit's boss, Maulana Masood Azhar. It was found that Asghar was also in touch in with the three JeM terrorists who were gunned down in the January 31 encounter.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the motive was not only to disrupt the electoral process, but also make Kashmir a focal point once again.

The Border Security Force on Sunday said that it detected a 150 metre long tunnel that could have been used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan.

The tunnel was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. It may be recalled that the four JeM terrorists were gunned down in Nagrota on Thursday and huge cache of arms was discovered on them.

The official cited above said that the tunnel could not have been made without the help of the Pakistan establishment. The tunnel which is 150 metres long is 40 metres long on the Pakistan side. It is a newly dug tunnel and was used for the first time by the JeM terrorists.

This well-engineered tunnel was constructed with the help of the Pakistan establishment to aide terrorists in infiltration. Pakistan has this year resorted to ceasefire violations on multiple occasions with the intention of providing cover-fire to the terrorists so that they can infiltrate into India.