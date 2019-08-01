  • search
    Land grab allegations: ED files money-laundering case against Azam Khan

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 1: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a criminal case of money-laundering against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with multiple alleged land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

    Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan
    They said the agency has taken congnisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against the Member of Parliament (MP) to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

    [23 FIRs against Azam Khan in land grab allegations, he says 'Being punished for winning polls']

    The ECIR is Enforcement Directorate's equivalent of a police FIR. Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, they said.

    PTI

