Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav quits as RJD student wing president

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Mar 28: Former Bihar minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday announced his decision of quitting as the student wing chief of the party.

This came amid speculation about growing rift in the Yadav family.

In his tweet, Tej Pratap Yadav said: "I am stepping down from the post of RJD's student wing president."

छात्र राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के संरक्षक के पद से मैं इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ।

नादान हैं वो लोग जो मुझे नादान समझते हैं।

कौन कितना पानी में है सबकी है खबर मुझे। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 28, 2019

"Naadaan hain vo log jo mujhe naadaan samjhte hain. Kaun kitna pani main hai, sabki hai khabar mujhe (Innocent are the ones who thing I am innocent. I am aware of everyone's ground situation)," he said without mentioning who he was targeting.

Earlier in the day, he had scheduled a press conference to announce Lok Sabha candidates for two parliamentary constituencies, Sheohar and Jehanabad in Bihar. Later, he the press conference was called off.