Lalu Yadav's life in danger, claims Rabri Devi

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Apr 21: Former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi on Saturday claimed that the life of her husband and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is in danger.

She further warned the state and central governments that the people of Bihar and Jharkhand will come out on the roads if anything untoward happens to her husband.

"Tejashwi went to meet Lalu ji today but he was not allowed to meet him. People of Bihar and Jharkhand will take to the roads if anything happens to him. If state and central government want to kill him by poisoning, if they want to kill the entire Lalu family, they can do that, but this dictatorship wont work," Rabri said.

On April 7, Tejashwi had alleged that he was not allowed by the BJP government in Jharkhand from meeting his father, who is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"I was not allowed to meet my father on Saturday at RIMS. I tried calling superintendent but he was not responding to my call and I waited for his call till morning. I dont know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if the Superintendent of Police wants," Tejashwi said.

Yadav had also accused the state government of not allowing the RIMS doctors of doing an X-ray of Lalu Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently behind the bars for the Fodder scam.

On April 10, the Supreme Court had dismissed Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea. Yadav, who has been in a hospital for about eight months now, had sought bail on medical grounds.