Lalu Yadav’s bail plea adjourned; Jharkhand high court to hear it on Sept 11

Ranchi, Aug 28: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to September 11 the hearing of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's bail petition in connection with a case related tothe Rs 950-crore fodder scam, as the lawyer for the CBI, whichis investigating the case, took ill.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93, when Prasad wasthe chief minister of Bihar.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. Prasad's lawyer Devarshi Mandal said the RJD supremohas every chance of securing bail, as he has already servedhalf his jail term of five years, awarded in this case.

Mandal also said that the high court will be requestedto grant bail in this case, in view of his deterioratinghealth condition. The RJD chief is currently undergoing treatment atRajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

He has been convicted in three fodder scam cases sofar, including the one related to the Chaibasa treasury.