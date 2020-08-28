YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lalu Yadav’s bail plea adjourned; Jharkhand high court to hear it on Sept 11

    By
    |

    Ranchi, Aug 28: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to September 11 the hearing of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's bail petition in connection with a case related tothe Rs 950-crore fodder scam, as the lawyer for the CBI, whichis investigating the case, took ill.

    The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93, when Prasad wasthe chief minister of Bihar.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav
    Lalu Prasad Yadav

    Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. Prasad's lawyer Devarshi Mandal said the RJD supremohas every chance of securing bail, as he has already servedhalf his jail term of five years, awarded in this case.

    COVID-19 no ground for stopping elections: SC on Bihar polls

    Mandal also said that the high court will be requestedto grant bail in this case, in view of his deterioratinghealth condition. The RJD chief is currently undergoing treatment atRajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

    He has been convicted in three fodder scam cases sofar, including the one related to the Chaibasa treasury.

    More LALU PRASAD YADAV News

    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav

    Story first published: Friday, August 28, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X