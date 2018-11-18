Lalu Prasad’s health deteriorates; RJD leader says he can neither sit nor stand

Ranchi, Nov 18: The health condition of Lalu Prasad Yadav has deteriorated with an increase in sugar level in his body, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA said on Saturday.

RJD MLA from Masaurhi Rekha Devi, who met Lalu Prasad earlier in the day, said the former chief minister should be shifted to a hospital with better facilities.

According to Rekha Devi, Lalu Yadav can neither sit nor stand as his health condition has worsened. She said the former chief minister of Bihar should be shifted to another hospital for a better treatment.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) general secretary Prakash Tripathi also met Lalu Prasad at the RIMS on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Lalu Prasad's son, Tejashwi Yadav had met his incarcerated father at the 100-bed private paying ward of the RIMS.

Lalu Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam. He was given provisional bail of six weeks in May this year after nearly five months at the Birsa Munda Central Jail where he was serving a jail term since December 23, 2017. Lalu Yadav surrendered on August 30 in a special CBI court of Ranchi. On the same day he was shifted to RIMS from Birsa Munda Central Jail for treatment.