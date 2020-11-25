RJD vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, Lalu says you are not going anywhere

Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to poach NDA MLAs to topple Nitish govt: Sushil Modi

Patna, Nov 25: In what comes as a shocking revelation, senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi made a sensational charge against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing the leader of trying to poach National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs in Bihar in a bid to topple the newly-elected Nitish Kumar government.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Lalu Yadav making telephone call (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don't do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed."

The RJD supremo, who is serving his jail-term after being sentenced by a special CBI court in a number of fodder scam cases, is currently admitted to the RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital on medical grounds. Prior to his admission to the hospital, he was lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail.

It can be seen that Modi, a well-known critic of Lalu Yadav, was one of the petitioners on whose plea the Patna High Court had ordered handing over of the fodder scam to the CBI.

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Election, the NDA alliance secured a slender majority by winning 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly against 110 clinched by the Opposition Grand Alliance.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, considered a close friend and ally of CM Nitish Kumar, was recently appointed president of the Bihar Legislative Council (BLC). It is considered to be a very important committee as its members keep a close watch on the conduct of MLAs and MLCs and have recommendation power to Speakers of both the houses for disciplinary action.