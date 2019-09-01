  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lalu Prasad’s condition not stable, 63% of his kidney damaged: Doctor

    By
    |

    Bihar, Sep 01: The condition of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad is not stable as his kidneys are not functioning properly, and blood sugar and blood pressure are fluctuating, a senior doctor attending to him said on Saturday.

    Lalu Prasad’s condition not stable, kidneys not functioning properly: Doctor

    Prasad, 71, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. He has been in jail since 2017 after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

    Dr DK Jha, who has been looking after the RJD Chief ever since he was admitted to RIMS said that the blood infection is spreading in his body. He added that only 37 per cent of his kidney is functioning properly and upto 63 per cent has been damaged."

    "His kidneys are not functioning properly. The GFR (glomerular filtration rate) has dropped. His blood sugar and blood pressure are also fluctuating. We can say he is not stable," Dr Umesh Prasad, one of the attending doctors, told PTI.

    "His diet has also decreased compared to earlier. We are giving him medicines now," he said.

    The former Bihar chief minister and ex-Union minister is undergoing treatment for multiple ailments.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar lalu prasad yadav rjd

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue