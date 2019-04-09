CBI opposes Lalu Yadav’s bail plea, says he is indulging in political activities

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail plea of former Bihar chief minister and Lalu Prasad saying, the RJD chief is misleading the court by asking for bail on medical grounds whereas the real intension is to carry out political activities for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CBI, which sought nod from a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to file its response to the bail plea of Yadav, said the RJD leader is likely to get involved in political activities and misuse the grant of bail ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The probe agency said in any case Yadav has been in a hospital ward for over eight months and indulging in political activities.

"Lalu Yadav is not sentenced to 3.5 years but 27.5 years in jail if all punishments are calculated cumulatively," the CBI said in its affidavit to the Supreme Court.

Listing the names of politicians who visited Lalu in his special ward of the Ranchi hospital, the agency told the Supreme Court that Lalu's conduct does not warrant him any relief.

The agency further said Yadav who claimed to be so unwell that he cannot even remain in jail has now suddenly become physically fit and is seeking bail.

"It is submitted that simultaneous raising of pleas for bails on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a party president in ensuing Lok Sabha elections are mutually contradictory and manifest that in the garb of bail on medical ground the petitioner in essence wants to pursue his political activities which is impermissible in law," the CBI said.

The RJD chief, currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, has challenged the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court dismissing his bail plea.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted are related to the over Rs 900-crore fodder scam, which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in the early 1990s, when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.