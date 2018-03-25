Lalu made a river of corruption flow after joining politics: CBI judge

The CBI court which sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Bihar to 14 years in jail made some scathing observations. The court said that Lalu made a river of corruption flow after he entered politics.

His party was formed due to a lot of money from illegal sources, the court also said. He was sentenced to 14 years in jail-seven years each under two sets of charges in of the fodder scam cases.

The CBI judge, Shiv Pal Singh said that once Lalu entered politics, he started flowing a river of corruption and made sure that the corrupt officers were protected.

Lalu was born in a poor family and when he entered politics, he started to flow the river of corruption in every field including the Animal Husbandry Department. Although he took oath of the Indian Constitution, he never maintained the sanctity of the oath, the judge also said.

He acted as CM and finance minister between March 1990 and July 1997 when fraudulent and excess withdrawals took place from the Animal Husbandry department.

OneIndia News

