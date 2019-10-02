  • search
    Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Twitter fondly remembers India's second Prime Minister

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 2: The nation is set to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi today but we must also note that today also marks the birth anniversary of another great leader and fighter of the freedom struggle, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

    Known for his dedication to the people and honesty, Shastri was the second prime minister of the country and he was in office from June 9, 1964 to Jan 11, 1966.

    Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Twitter fondly remembers Indias second Prime Minister

    Lal Bahadur Shastri had served in various positions before being elected the Prime Minister of India. After Independence, he became the Minister of police in the Ministry of Govind Vallabh Panth in Uttar Pradesh.

    Know these popular national slogans coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mahatma Gandhi

    In 1956, Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned from his post, following a train accident that killed around 150 passengers near Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu.

    Lal Bahadur Shastri returned to the Cabinet in 1957, first as the Minister for Transport and Communications, and then as the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

    He became the Minister for Home and formed the "Committee on Prevention of Corruption" headed by of K. Santhanam in 1961.

    Jawaharlal Nehru was succeeded by a humble and soft spoken Lal Bahadur Shastri on 9 June, 1964.

      CELEBRATING 150 YEARS OF MAHATMA

      He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', recognising the need for self-sustenance and self-reliance as the pillars to build a strong nation.

      On his 116th birth anniversary, the twitter fondly remembers India's second Prime Minister.

