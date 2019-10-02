Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Twitter fondly remembers India's second Prime Minister

New Delhi, Oct 2: The nation is set to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi today but we must also note that today also marks the birth anniversary of another great leader and fighter of the freedom struggle, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Known for his dedication to the people and honesty, Shastri was the second prime minister of the country and he was in office from June 9, 1964 to Jan 11, 1966.

Lal Bahadur Shastri had served in various positions before being elected the Prime Minister of India. After Independence, he became the Minister of police in the Ministry of Govind Vallabh Panth in Uttar Pradesh.

In 1956, Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned from his post, following a train accident that killed around 150 passengers near Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu.

Lal Bahadur Shastri returned to the Cabinet in 1957, first as the Minister for Transport and Communications, and then as the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

He became the Minister for Home and formed the "Committee on Prevention of Corruption" headed by of K. Santhanam in 1961.

Jawaharlal Nehru was succeeded by a humble and soft spoken Lal Bahadur Shastri on 9 June, 1964.

He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', recognising the need for self-sustenance and self-reliance as the pillars to build a strong nation.

On his 116th birth anniversary, the twitter fondly remembers India's second Prime Minister.

Remembering India’s 2nd Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastriJayanti ji on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/hVJHfQ9jfD — Sunil Singhi (@suniljsinghi) October 2, 2019

"We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to better, fuller, and richer life".#LalBahadurShastri 🇮🇳

2nd October #LalBahadurShastriJayanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xshPafdkCG — Just another guy (@DarshuBhatia) October 1, 2019

The real son of farmer

One of the greatest leaders of india.

Known for his simplicity Lal bahadur shashtri ,you always remain in our heart. #LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/dJliFby4Au — vikas narendra jha (@vikasnarendra) October 2, 2019

Tributes our great leader of all time who continues to inspire us making a better India. #LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/Q2P5VOh9Y6 — Neera Shastri (@NeeraShastri) October 1, 2019

I don't know who was the Mahatma Gandhi.....



I always celebrate 2nd october as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 🇮🇳#LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/OnTBRcrLtd — नेहा सेठिया (@Neha9963) October 2, 2019