    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad HC grants bail to Ashish Mishra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 10: Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC on granted bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad HC grants bail to Ashish Mishra

    On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

    Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the incident.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:45 [IST]
    
    
    X