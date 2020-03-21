Lady who infiltrated Bengal ten years back passed vital govt info to Lashkar

New Delhi, Mar 21: A lady who infiltrated India from Bangladesh ten years back has been arrested for her alleged links with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

She has been booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The agencies have accused her of recruiting for the Lashkar.

During her arrest, the police found Pakistani SIM cards. She had created several WhatsApp groups and was circulating anti national content. She has been using such content to contact people and recruit them into the terror outfit, police sources tell OneIndia.

The lady was arrested from her residence at the Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district. The police say that she was living in Bengal for the past 10 years after migrating from Bangladesh.

She was tasked with both recruitments and setting honey traps. She was in touch with several government officials and investigations would now reveal the extent of information she has shared with her handlers.

The lady is an MA final year student of a well known college. She is the daughter of a mason and was pursuing a post-graduation degree in Arabic literature.

During questioning, she confessed that she was in touch with several top leaders of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Her diary and documents seized have revealed that she had managed to collect vital information about the government. She has revealed the names of several government officials in Bengal that she was in touch with and we are trying to get in touch with them as well, the source cited about said.

Following her arrest, she was brought to Kolkata on a transit remand. After being produced before the magistrate, she was remanded in police custody for 14 days.

This case once again brings about the debate around illegal immigration into West Bengal.

The Centre has been speaking of weeding out illegal immigrants as they pose a huge national security risk. Bengal the maximum number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. There have been several instances to show that these persons do not just come in search of livelihood. They are involved in illegal activities such as drug peddling and counterfeiting Indian currency as well. They have set up a hub in Malda and this has become the landing point for fake currency before it is circulated in the rest of the country.

Further illegal immigrants have also found to be involved in terror related activities as well. The Burdwan blast of 2014 went on to show the extent of their involvement. Illegal immigrants are roped in by terror outfits such as the Lashkar and Jamaat ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. They role of the illegal immigrants was also exposed during the investigations into the Bodhgaya blasts as well.