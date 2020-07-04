  • search
    Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion, listen to them says Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, July 04: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    Gandhi also shared a media report which showed some Ladakhis alleging that the Chinese have been occupying Indian territory in Ladakh.

    Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion, listen to them says Rahul Gandhi

    "Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly," the former Congress president tweeted.

    With strike formations spearheaded by T-90s, Indian Army deployment gets bigger in Ladakh

    "For India's sake, please listen to them," he said.

    Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
